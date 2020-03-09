WyoTech recently purchased 70 acres of land across the street from the school’s location on Venture Drive. With its rebooting in 2018, enrollment has climbed and the need for more space is essential to carry out the school’s vision.
In July 2018, WyoTech had 11 students and seven employees. As of this month, the school has around 240 students and about 80 employees. As WyoTech grows, the school will need more space to teach and train the students.
“We actually have a team of people out there that recruit students from all over the United States, and so that’s what enables that kind of rapid growth,” WyoTech Vice President of Administration and Marketing Troy Chaney said.
Chaney projected the school will have 300 students by July, 400 by the end of this year, and will be at capacity with the current facilities by the end of 2021.
“These facilities that we’re in right now will hold probably about 600, could hold as many as 650, if the enrollment fell just right as far as into specific classes, and so we feel like we need additional space,” Cheney said.
For the most part, WyoTech has previously been owned by out of state entities such as financial institutions and venture capital groups, until former WyoTech President and alumni Jim Mathis purchased the school in July 2018.
Before Mathis, the owner was Zenith Education Group, based out of Minneapolis. The group chose to close the school in November 2017 to focus on other endeavors. At that point, the school began a “teach-out” and all recruiting efforts were stopped.
“The idea would have been to graduate that last small group of students, and then they were just going to close the doors and basically shutter the place,” Chaney said. It was for this reason that the school had a mere 11 students in July 2018.
In January 2018, the state of Wyoming contacted Mathis, encouraging him to buy the school.
Over the proceeding six months, Mathis and his team worked hard to find investors and support to purchase the school.
“There was a titanic amount of work done by the few people that were here at the time to get that done,” Chaney said.
WyoTech Director of Communications Jadeen Mathis said it was basically like starting over with WyoTech when her father-in-law purchased the school in July 2018.
“We’ve had to overcome some challenges with rebranding and whatnot because with past ownership, I mean we’ve had some people unhappy with us, and so we kind of had to start all over again with our brand, what we stand for, our culture,” Mathis said.
Mathis said the education at WyoTech isn’t only technical training but offers students from all over the nation a unique Wyoming experience as Wyoming culture is part of the school’s fabric.
In addition to needing more space to provide for the growing enrollment, the new land will be used for student facilities that resemble those at colleges and universities, like the Wyoming Union at UW.
“Most schools like WyoTech that do specialized training, they don’t provide those kind of ancillary services to students because it cuts into their profit margin,” Chaney said.
The services Chaney referred to, for example, would be things like coffee shops and restaurants on campus, places that provide a central location for students to be. He said when students choose technical training over a traditional college education, they often miss out on the college experience.
“We want students to be able to come here and have a true college experience but be able to learn what they’re interested in,” Chaney said.
The vision of providing technical training and the college experience together was initiated by now-CEO Mathis.
When Mathis was president in the 1990s, he had a picture hanging in his office of what he hoped the school would become one day, a vision that included the college experience. Now, in 2020, as the picture hangs in his office, the vision is becoming a reality.
“It’s kind of amazing that he’s come full circle,” Jadeen Mathis said.
Chaney and Mathis said the community has been very supportive of WyoTech’s restart in the last year and a half, something they have been very grateful for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.