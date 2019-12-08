John Allen Campbell (1835-1880) Ohio native and Civil War veteran was appointed by President Grant to be the first Governor of Wyoming Territory. He arrived in Cheyenne in May of 1869, and within two years had the responsibility of accepting or vetoing the legislature’s bill to rescind women’s suffrage in the Territory. He chose to veto; his courageous decision withstood a legislative attempt to override in 1871, thus assuring continuous women’s suffrage in Wyoming. He was reappointed Territorial Governor in 1873. In 1875 he left the Territory to take a position with the U.S. State Department. He is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.