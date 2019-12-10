People across Wyoming will be celebrating today as the date marks the 150th anniversary of the territorial assembly granting women the unrestricted right to vote, the first U.S. government to do so. Passed by the Wyoming Territorial Legislative Assembly on Dec. 6 and signed by Gov. John Campbell on Dec. 10, women could from that point forward vote in all elections, serve on juries and hold public office. It would take another five decades before the 19th Amendment would institute the right nationwide.
Many subsequent milestone events in equal rights for women would take place in Laramie, including Louisa Gardner Swain’s famous first vote in 1870. In 2008, 138 years after Swain’s vote, the U.S. Congress declared Sept. 6 Louisa Swain Day. The community would also see other pioneering women be the first jurists and bailiff. Laramie would also be home to the first woman elected to serve in the Wyoming House of Representatives, Mary Bellamy.
A toast to Wyoming’s women hosted by the Laramie Plains Museum at the Historic Ivinson Mansion is scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. today at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603. E. University Ave. The public is invited to toast a glasses of sparkling cider, juice, water and wine at no cost. Participants are invited to bring their own beverages.
Several events will also be taking place in Wyoming’s Capital City as Gov. Mark Gordon is set to declare today “Wyoming Women’s Suffrage Day.” Locals and visitors can take part in the celebration with activities including a women’s suffrage anniversary march, informative lectures, and tours of the historic and newly renovated State Capitol building. A full list of activities can be found at www.travelwyoming.com/suffrage-events.
The Laramie Boomerang will have coverage of suffrage-related events in Wednesday’s edition.
