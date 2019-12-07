The annual football match-up between the University of Wyoming and Colorado State University — more commonly known as the Border War — is full of traditions from its 110-plus year tenure.
One tradition for the last five years has been a Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation organized by both Wyoming and Colorado law enforcement, with this year’s operation taking place for 14 hours on Nov. 22.
On the Wyoming side of the border, law enforcement from both Laramie and Albany Counties focused efforts on U.S. Highway 287, Interstate 80 and Interstate 25.
Officers made a total of 240 traffic stops during the operation, arresting six impaired drivers and another six drivers for controlled substances, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol news release.
Additionally, 30 speeding citations, four seatbelt violations, 112 warnings and “112 other citations” were issued.
Pete Abrams, law enforcement liaison for the Wyoming Department of Transportation, told the Boomerang the operation purposely specifically tracks acts like impaired driving and speeding because they are more likely to lead to fatal crashes.
The broader category of “other citations,” he added, includes “anything from failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to yield a right-of-way, lane violations” or lack of insurance.
Likewise, the four arrests made for “other violations,” include things like warrants from other counties or minors in possession of alcohol, but not driving.
Despite the heavy fog and poor weather, zero fatalities were reported during the operation.
“Our philosophy behind every operation we do is zero fatalities,” Abrams said. “That’s the best measure of success.”
The weather can make or break the operation, he added, especially if there’s low visibility, bad road conditions or crashes.
“If you have troopers and deputies and officers who are tied up on a collision, they’re not able to go out and do proactive enforcement,” he said.
Whether the game is on Friday or Saturday, as well as the time of the game, can also impact the numbers, he added.
The operation’s DUI counts are up from last year when just two arrests were made in Wyoming and two in Colorado. This year still saw fewer arrests than 2017, which saw 11 DUIs.
Wyoming agencies involved in the annual efforts include the WHP, Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, UW Police, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming State Parks.
In Colorado, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Collins Police Department, Loveland Police Department and the Colorado State Patrol also increased enforcement on the roads and highways.
Loveland saw 57 stops this year, issuing nine speeding tickets and three DUIs according to stats from the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Safety Program.
Larimer County saw 63 stops this year, issuing 12 speeding tickets and five DUIs, and the CSP had 20 stops, giving eight speeding tickets and one ticket for an improper child restraint.
Abrams said the“marquee matchup” game with fans that span three cities, three counties and two interstates make it easy for the various law enforcement entities to work together on the initiative.
“It’s a great partnership because of the history behind the game itself,” Abrams said.
The game is timed well between other similar DUI initiatives held on Labor Day Weekend and New Year’s Eve.
It also helps reach a key demographic of young, male pick-up truck drivers who don’t wear seatbelts and are considered the “most dangerous” demographic in the state for crashes, Abrams said.
“It’s the one event that can certainly benefit from the stepped-up enforcement and the marketing,” he added.
Fans will see the marketing efforts continue for the Border War basketball games this winter, with marketing efforts planned for the games in both Fort Collins and Laramie.
