Laramie's Driver Services Office was closed Monday and will be operating with limited staff and with different hours this week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Albany County cases increased to a total of 32 on Monday, one of several counties that saw increases, including neighboring Laramie County with six.
Monday saw Wyoming's second-highest increase in confirmed coronavirus cases with the total at 1,151. The Wyoming Department of Health has recorded 20 COVID-19 related deaths.
The Laramie office was closed Monday for cleaning and sanitation. WYDOT's offices statewide have implemented safety and cleaning protocols since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a release on Monday.
“I’m grateful for the timely response from our Employee Safety Office and the cleaning contractor for getting the office in Laramie ready for reopening,” Wyoming Department of Transportation Director Luke Reiner said in a news release. “We are working to ensure our employees and our customers are safe.”
Reiner said he appreciated the employee’s "quick action to get tested to ensure the safety of everyone."
“We are also grateful for the employee who recognized their situation, quickly got tested and notified their supervisor,” Reiner said. “Our continued prayers are with that employee who tested positive and their family for a speedy recovery.”
The Wyoming Department of Transportation Driver Services Office on U.S. Highway 287 just south of Laramie will be open between 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday. A schedule for Thursday will be released when it is available. The office will be closed Friday in observance of Independence Day.
Those visiting the office should be prepared for delays. For more information about services available online and precautions for in-person visits, go to www.dot.state.wy.us/driverservices. WYDOT is requiring masks for all those entering its facilities.
