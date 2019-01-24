Whether it’s a hunting accident at Medicine Bow National Forest or a tragic, public bombing like the one at the Boston Marathon in 2013, many have started to want to know what to do in an emergency when someone is hurt and losing blood — fast. The medical students at the University of Wyoming, also known as WWAMI students, organized a Stop the Bleed class on Monday to teach residents how to help mitigate uncontrollable blood loss in an emergency as they wait for paramedics to arrive.
“I thought it was a good class that, as medical students, we could teach and offer to the community,” said Ryan Winchell, a WWAMI student who led the class. “There’s no set age range – if you can understand CPR and perform CPR, you can do this.”
The medical students at UW are part of a five-state medical school program, WWAMI, which stands for Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho. The Stop the Bleed classes are a national initiative, but Winchell said he wanted WWAMI to organize the class in Laramie after he taught it with success in Cody. He said with the amount of potential workplace, outdoor recreation or hunting injuries in the area, the lessons from the class could only be beneficial.
“As medical students we like helping people and teaching people,” Winchell said. “Ivinson [Memorial Hospital] was willing to donate the equipment and the kits, so it worked out nicely.”
The first class took place Monday and started with a presentation, which included instructions on how to stop blood loss with a tourniquet device, as well as dispelling myths about injuries and tourniquet use.
While tourniquets are good for arms and leg injuries, Winchell also gave tips on how to stop blood loss in injuries where tourniquets can’t be applied, like on the chest or head. Direct pressure with gauze or a clean cloth is best, he told the class.
“Take your fingers and shove it either in the wound or onto the wound,” Winchell said to the class. “It’s going to hurt you, it’s going to hurt the patient, but that’s truly how you’re going to be effective when stopping bleeding — not just covering it.”
One of the biggest things people shouldn’t do, Winchell told the class, is relieve pressure to check the wound, or to give the limb a break from the tourniquet. Although tourniquet use for too long can result in limb amputation, Winchell said it’s “better than the alternative” of death from blood loss.
“Tourniquets hurt a lot; it is probably one of the most painful things that I’ve seen somebody have to go through,” Winchell said during the class. “That’s actually how you know that it’s on right, and it is actually stopping blood flow past the point of the tourniquet.”
The hour-long class also gave participants the chance to ask questions, practice with a tourniquet as well as practice putting pressure on a wound by stuffing gauze in fake-foam leg injuries. Each person who completes the class receives a Stop the Bleed kit donated by Ivinson Memorial Hospital, which includes gauze, tourniquets, rubber gloves and more.
WWAMI is hosting additional stop the bleed classes throughout the spring semester, with a schedule available at http://www.uwyo.edu/wwami/stop-the-bleed1/stop-the-bleed1.html. Please note that the slideshow during the class presentation contains some graphic photos of blood and injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.