Laramie’s Wreaths Across America tribute Saturday was going to be shorter than in prior years, according to Katie Morgan, who each year publicizes, solicits donations and otherwise plays a major role organizing the event.
“It will be a brief ceremony because of the COVID,’ she said. She discounted another possibility for the brevity, the wind that was constantly blowing, sometimes with bursts of gusts rattling the trees that dotted Greenhill cemetery.
It would also be a drop this year in the number of wreaths to be laid at the gravesites of military veterans, again due to the impact the pandemic has had; like many other aspects, economic conditions led to fundraising drives being not as successful as in previous years.
Last year the Jacques Laramie Chapter of the DAR, Laramie Valley Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, in coordination with VFW Post 2221 and other individuals, businesses and organizations placed more than 800 wreaths. This year’s number of wreaths was approximately one-tenth of 2019, which was well and good, according to Morgan, considering how 2020 has turned out.
Regardless, an estimated 30-45 people braved the cold and the wind to pay respects.
Following an honor guard, those present sang in a capella the national anthem, then heard a presentation by Karen Bard, an organizer with Wreaths Across America.
In her presentation, she explained the symbolism of the wreaths, including what each wreath is made of and includes. She spoke of the 10 qualities, with particular emphasis on the final one.
“The 10th quality is ‘Their Hopes and Dreams that didn’t always come true, but left them with no regrets,” Bard said. With that, the wreaths were ready to be distributed.
“We are not here to decorate graves. We are here to honor veterans.”
Those volunteering to lay wreaths who served were asked to say the deceased veteran’s name aloud, salute and thank them for having served.
About Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America began in 1992 when Maine wreath maker Morrill Worcester was left with a surplus of wreaths during the holidays. Mr. Worcester arranged for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington National Cemetery. This effort grew into the non-profit organization Wreaths Across America who in 2019, along with their local fundraising partners, sponsored more than 2 million wreaths placed at cemeteries and other locations around the world.
Wreaths Across America’s mission is simple: Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve, and Teach the next generation about the value of freedom. From the Revolutionary War to present day conflicts, our veterans come from all backgrounds and are devoted sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, sisters and brothers. In many homes, there is an empty seat during the holiday season for one who served during their lifetime, as well as those who made the ultimate sacrifice during their service. There is no better time to remember their service and express our appreciation.
While some ceremonies have been canceled due to the coronavirus, all told, it is estimated at least 1.7 million wreaths will be place at 2,557 participating locations across the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.