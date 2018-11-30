An 18-year old Laramie woman died Thursday after a collision with a semi truck on U.S. Highway 287.
Sgt. Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol said the woman, believed to be a University of Wyoming student, was driving a Ford F-150 northbound on the highway amid icy road conditions.
“It was extremely icy at the time (of the accident),” Beck said.
The semi was traveling northbound on the highway in a route from Chico, California, to Denver when the F-150 drifted out of its southbound lane and collided with the semi. Beck said troopers are investigating whether the F-150 was traveling too fast given the road conditions.
The semi truck’s two occupants were taken to Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie with minor injuries, Beck said.
