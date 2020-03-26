Snowfall expected Friday could affect travel in southeast Wyoming over the weekend.
The National Weather Service Office in Cheyenne put a Winter Storm Warning into effect from 6 a.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday for areas of Albany and Laramie counties in the south Laramie Range and adjacent eastern foothills, affecting areas such as Buford and Vedauwoo on Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne. Snow accumulations could range from 5 to 8 inches and make travel difficult for morning and evening commutes.
The weather service predicts a 100% chance of precipitation Friday with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation in the Laramie area. The high is expected to be near 35 with light and variable wind blowing at 10-15 mph Friday afternoon. More snow is expected in the evening before midnight with a low around 20 degrees. New snow accumulation should be less than an inch.
Saturday will likely see breezy conditions with gusts as high as 30 mph and a high near 39 degrees. The forecast for Sunday sees a slightly warmer day with a high near 45 degrees and mostly sunny conditions before Monday sees a slight chance of snow again.
