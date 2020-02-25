Blowing snow caused extreme limited visibility on Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne Tuesday, closing the road for much of the morning. U.S. Highway 287 south of Laramie and Happy Jack Road were also closed due to winter conditions.
Wyoming Department of Transportation Public Relations Specialist Jordan Achs said the department’s priority in clearing roads is the interstate first, then the highways.
“Our crews work really hard, they get there really early in the morning,” Achs said.
On Tuesday morning, the road clearing crews were focused on ensuring road safety on the I-80 summit, as that is where there was virtually no visibility.
“We are trying to get that open as fast as we can, but the visibility is the biggest thing right now, and you can’t plow that,” Achs said.
Despite this, crews worked to push the snow away from travel lanes, and I-80 opened in the late morning. A few hours later, U.S. Highway 287 and Happy Jack Road re-opened.
After WYDOT opened I-80, the poor visibility and slick roads on the summit persisted, and the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the South Laramie Range.
“We have a low-pressure system that is currently making its way out into the central great plains,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Bill Mokry said Tuesday afternoon.
The low-pressure system resulted in the blowing snow that Laramie, I-80 and parts of Cheyenne experienced Tuesday.
“The snow is very dry, very light crystalline, which is really good blowing snow,” Mokry said. It will take a little warmer weather for the snow to coagulate and crust over, resulting in less blowing snow and visibility issues.
The impact of snowfall will not be high this week, but the blowing snow may persist. After the roads opened Tuesday morning, WYDOT’s website reported that I-80 and US 287 were slick with snowfall and had blowing snow, something Mokry said would likely continue into late Wednesday morning.
“As the system goes through, we go back into a bit of a ridging pattern late Wednesday into Thursday,” Mokry said. He added that there may be some snow Wednesday night, but there is not a lot of moisture association with it.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be warmer, with temperatures above 40 degrees. At the end of the week, a pacific northwest low-pressure system will make its way across the region. The effects will be seen Sunday afternoon into Monday night. Mokry said some higher amounts of precipitation are possible with the system.
Mokry said that despite the recent spring-like temperatures and near end of February, we can still expect snow through March and April.
“We’re still not out of wintertime season yet, so keep the emergency kits in your cars for the time being,” Mokry said.
