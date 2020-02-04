A winter storm will bring snow, wind and cold temperature to the Laramie area this week.
After a sunny Sunday with highs in the 60s, Laramie experienced a roughly 45-degree temperature drop and wind up to 35 mph into Monday. The sun came out Monday morning and afternoon, but the weather eventually worsened.
“The reason why you’re getting a lot of sunshine over there is you have a really strong easterly wind,” Science and Operations Officer Rob Cox said Monday afternoon. The strong wind going through Laramie reduced snow amounts but didn’t hold the snow off forever as the snow began to fall around 2 p.m.
The abrupt weather change was evident for Nordic skiers on Monday, with deep drifts of fresh powder covering sections of the highly transformed base on ski trails out of Tie City.
A winter weather advisory for most of Albany County went into effect mid-afternoon Monday.
Compared to other areas in the state, between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday, the Lander area got 8-12 inches of snow and Casper got 6-8 inches. Cox said to expect 2-4 inches in Laramie during the advisory, but more on the slopes west of Laramie.
The weather advisory for the Albany County area will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The temperatures going into Monday night will remain low, possibly going below zero, Cox said. He added that Laramie should expect very low temperatures through Tuesday as well.
Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie closed at 10 a.m. Monday because winter conditions. As Monday progressed, that portion of interstate reached whiteout conditions, expected to open within 21 to 23 hours.
The stretch of interstate between Laramie and Cheyenne was slick with blowing snow. It was closed to thru traffic late Monday afternoon.
U.S. Highway 287 going north out of Laramie closed at 3 p.m. Monday because of winter conditions. The highway was expected to open within 21 to 23 hours. The portion of 287 south of Laramie remained open with reduced visibility and slick spots.
Wyoming 230 remained open with strong winds and wet spots on the road, while Wyoming 130 remained open with dry conditions.
The early February snowfall came after an unusually dry January. The National Weather Service’s official precipitation amount for this January totals 0 inches of snow water equivalent with trace amounts of snowfall observed on only 11 days of the month.
Even so, Albany County’s snowpack remains relatively healthy. As of February 3, the snowpack for the Laramie basin was 117% of median for that date. The snowpack for the North Platte Basin in Colorado which also fuels much of Albany county’s spring run-off had 106% of median snowpack on January 31.
Looking forward, Laramie is expected to get more snow Thursday and Friday with temperatures near 30 degrees.
