A man walks by outside in the cold Wednesday while succulents thrive in the Williams Conservatory, which maintains an average winter temperature of 75 degrees. The conservatory will be hosting its Winter Plant Sale from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, with the proceeds funding the conservatory’s research and outreach programs.
