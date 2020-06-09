A winter storm that began Monday evening in southeast Wyoming has left thousands of Laramie residents without power and all roadways to Cheyenne and Colorado closed Tuesday morning.
Just less than 10,000 Laramie customers are without power, according to Rocky Mountain Power's estimate as of 8:20 a.m. Crews are working to restore power, but spokesman Dave Eskelsen told the Boomerang most should expect to be without power for an extended period of time Tuesday.
"I’m sure it will be all day," Eskelsen said. "We are working to get customers back on, but that’s going to come in phases. People need to be prepared to be without power all day today, and maybe longer."
The Albany County Courthouse delayed opening for the day until 11 a.m. because of the extended power outages and travel impacts.
The National Weather Service reported that as much as six inches of snow "across the southern Laramie Range and even across portions of the Laramie Valley."
The heavy, wet snowfall caused tree branches to fall throughout Laramie, with large accumulations on multiple city roadways and in residents' yard. Eskelsen said the trees interfered with power lines, as did the snow and rain accumulating on lines themselves.
The city of Laramie has crews out working on cleaning up the fallen tree branches and limbs, most of which were relatively small, said Todd Feezer, assistant city manager.
"Right now we don't see any major trees that have broken," he said.
Drop-off areas for tree branches and limbs are being established at Optimist and Labonte parks marked with cones, Feezer said. It would likely take several days to cleanup the mess, he said.
Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is closed, as is Wyoming Highway 210 to the Capitol City. U.S. Highway 287 to the Wyoming-Colorado border is also closed.
Limited visibility and heavy snowfall -- nearly a foot at the summit on I-80 -- were the reasons for the closures, Wyoming Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jordan Achs told the Boomerang. The estimated opening time is between 1-3 hours as of 8:20 a.m.
WYDOT's office on U.S. 287 is among the customers without power and will be closed with a tentative opening time of 10 a.m., Achs said. If power is not restored, WYDOT will issue updates when they are available.
As of Tuesday morning, the snowpack for the Laramie Basin was at 213% of median — the highest percentage in the state. Of the 14 other basins in Wyoming still reporting snowpack data, the second highest was at 141% of median, while the average for all basins was 67%.
More information will come as it is available today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.