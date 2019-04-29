Winter isn’t quite done with southeast Wyoming yet.
A two-part winter storm is predicted to hit the area starting today, with Laramie expecting to see up to 6-8 inches of snow by Wednesday morning.
Laramie is under a Winter Storm Warning until mid-day Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The snow is expected to come through the area in two separate waves, with one starting tonight and the other starting Tuesday night, said Matthew Brothers, meteorologist with the NWS.
“There’s going to be a break in snow, so we could see some snow melt occur,” Brothers said. “With that snow melt on Tuesday afternoon, you might not have 6-8 inches on the ground when we’re all finished with this storm.”
The mountain zones are expected to get the brunt of the winter weather, including the Snowy Mountains, the Sierra Madres and the Laramie Range. While Laramie itself might not see as much snow, the surrounding mountains could see around 12 inches of snowfall.
Despite the storm not yet meeting blizzard criteria, Brothers said parts of Interstate 80 can still expect significant travel impacts because of heavier snowfall and winds.
“The windiest spots we’re looking at right now are up by the I-80 summit east of Laramie, as well as the Arlington area,” Brothers said. “So that stretch of I-80 easily could get some blowing snow and that could definitely cause some travel impacts.”
As of Monday afternoon, the Wyoming Department of Transportation has not closed any roads, but does report parts of I-80 being “slick with snowfall” between Laramie and Buford. U.S. Highway 287 is also listed as “slick with snowfall” between Laramie and Tie Siding.
Although warmer temperatures will make it hard for the snow to accumulate on the roads during the day, Brothers said the snow will start to stick as temperatures go below freezing later tonight.
Brothers added the NWS expects tonight to see the heavier snowfall of the two-part storm, but it all depends on what happens during the day Tuesday.
“Laramie right now we have getting up to about 40 degrees during the afternoon on Tuesday, so that amount of snowfall will depend on how quickly we drop back down below freezing,” Brothers said.
The NWS periodically updates its weather forecast on its website, www.weather.gov/cys/, and its social media pages. The Boomerang will update the story as it develops.
