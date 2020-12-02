On Nov. 16 a petition to save the UWYO MFA Creative Writing program circulated the web demanding President Edward Seidel, Interim Provost Anne Alexander and the Board of Trustees to “abandon its recommendation to eliminate” the program.
The MFA in Creative Writing program — absorbed into the Art department in 2016 due to budget cuts — is a nationally reputable program that receives over 300 applicants every year. The program averages fewer than 10 graduates a year, is highly competitive and interdisciplinary by nature.
“Innovative and interdisciplinary programs (like the MFA in Creative Writing) take advantage of the best things at the University of Wyoming and make them attractive to high performing adults who come here from all over the country,” said Alyson Hagy, award-winning author and professor of Creative Writng.
The MFA partners at UW include Environmental and Natural Resources, The Biodiversity Institute, EPSCoR and the Art Museum; the Art and English departments; and American Indian Studies, American Studies and Gender and Women Studies.
Seidel is no stranger to interdisciplinary study; during his time at Louisiana State University, Seidel helped build an interdisciplinary center with roughly 13 departments from six colleges, including the arts and humanities, music, environmental studies, college of business, engineering science and others.
“They all have something to contribute to big, grand challenge problems that impact the state,” Seidel said at his UW-Casper presentation in February.
“With the right kind of guidance from the university, you can do a lot with just raw talent that we have all over the state,” he said.
Seidel’s desires to become national leaders for grand challenges, such as rural healthcare, biodiversity and economic diversification, would prove nearly impossible if the Board of Trustees review the program and determine its elimination.
The MFA Program partners with the Haub School for Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) and offers a joint degree in ENR and creative writing. Graduates, often already established professionals, are encouraged to elect specific concentrations that explore the connections between field disciplines and writing.
Hagy describes a program small enough to assemble a program of study that blends diverse interests and produces critical thinkers with high levels of communication without breaking the bank. According to the sources, MFA students contribute roughly half of the teaching labor for English 1010 — a mandatory composition course for 400 undergraduates every year.
Hagy also stated a large majority of MFA Program graduates are female scientists looking to hone their writing skills in order to work on larger national and interdisciplinary projects.
The UW MFA in Creative Writing Program has a standing reputation for recruiting and retaining a diverse cohort of grad students. Under represented domestic minority students help build diverse communications in small western towns like Laramie, and sustaining that sort of diversification is pretty unusual in a town like Laramie, Hagy stated.
“To have something like that develop and be nurtured for 15 years —so that its one of the best in the country, we just need to tell that story,” she said.“Multidisciplinary teams need great communicators;” [they need] people who can write well, speak well and teach in large and small communities.”
The Board of Trustees, chaired by Jeffrey Marsh, is conducting a UW Regulation 2-13 program review to determine discontinuance, reduction or reorganization of the MFA Program.
“We are going through the process of regulation and reviewing all of these elements with regards to the budget process,” Marsh commented.
The official report, provided by English and Creative Writing Associate Professor Andy Fitch, wasn’t available to Board members until sometime Tuesday. Marsh expressed his hesitancy to make any type of formal comment, stating it would be inappropriate and premature.
Dec. 9 is the earliest any new information about the review will be accessible.
