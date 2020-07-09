A wildfire burning about 40 miles northeast of Laramie continued Thursday, scorching more than 290 acres as of 4 p.m.
Albany County Fire Warden Chad Dinges said investigators do not know what started the blaze — now dubbed the Clemons Fire — in the Sybille Canyon west of Wheatland as of Thursday morning.
Police scanner chatter just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday indicated there was a large grass fire on the east side of Wyoming Highway 34 which at the time had burned around 50 acres.
Albany County Fire District No. 1, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, the Palmer Canyon Volunteer Firefighters, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Wyoming State Forestry Division and the Wyoming Highway Patrol were among the responding agencies.
“It’s been a very collaborative approach with multiple agencies on the scene,” said Melissa Mokry, public information officer for the Wyoming State Forestry Division.
Two helicopters, two single engine air tankers and five engines were assisting with the operations. The InciWeb website said there were 147 personnel fighting the blaze, which is predominately burning grass, sage brush and shattered timber
Traffic on the highway was halted on Wednesday evening and the highway remains closed due to fire activity. The fire was 30% contained as of 4 p.m.
Dry conditions with westerly winds were seen Thursday, and Friday brings a potential for increased winds in the area. A red flag warning is in effect.
