Firefighters northeast of Laramie were focusing Friday on holding the perimeter of a wildfire in the Sybille Canyon.
Investigators do not know what started the blaze — dubbed the Clemons Fire — as of Friday.
Police scanner chatter just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday indicated there was a large grass fire on the east side of Wyoming Highway 34 which at the time had burned around 50 acres. That ballooned to 290 acres Thursday, but efforts to contain the spread appeared to halt the fire on Friday.
Albany County Fire District No. 1, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, the Palmer Canyon Volunteer Firefighters, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Wyoming State Forestry Division and the Wyoming Highway Patrol were among the responding agencies.
Four helitack, eight engines, one hotshot crew, and one Type 2 handcrew were assisting with operations Friday.
The InciWeb website said there were 110 personnel fighting the blaze, which is predominately burning grass, sage brush and shattered timber. That number is down from 147 the previous day.
Traffic on the highway was halted on Wednesday evening and Thursday but was reopened on Friday.
Friday had potential for gusty winds this afternoon and evening as a red flag warning was in effect. Low humidity was expected. A break in the winds is expected Saturday, and potential remains for red flag conditions on Sunday.
