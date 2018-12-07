The Wyoming Highway Patrol as identified a 18-year old woman killed in a Nov. 29 crash south of Laramie as Kenna Quinn.
Quinn died Nov. 29 after a collision with a semi truck on U.S. Highway 287.
WHP Sgt. Jeremy Beck said Quinn was returning to the University of Wyoming campus from Colorado when she collided with a semi truck during “very icey” conditions.
As Quinn was driving north, she spun clockwise into the southbound lane, where a semi truck struck the driver’s side of Quinn’s Ford F-150. Quinn was wearing her seatbelt as her truck was pushed off the roadway.
“Due to the force of the crash, she was ejected from the vehicle,” Beck said.
The semi was traveling northbound in a route from Chico, California, to Denver when the two vehicles collided 14 miles south of Laramie.
The semi truck’s two occupants were taken to Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
“It sounds like they had pretty minor to no injuries,” Beck said. “It was more of a precautionary thing.”
According to Quinn’s obituary, she was a lifelong Loveland, Colorado, resident who “loved Wyoming and planned on taking up residency there and wanted to find a rural community to teach and run her ranch.”
