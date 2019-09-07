A fourth batch of mosquitoes in Albany County has tested positive for West Nile Virus, the city of Laramie announced in a Friday press release.
No other county in Wyoming has had more than two batches of mosquitoes test positive for WNv this year, according to data from the Wyoming Department of Health that’s current through Aug. 30. However, only nine of Wyoming’s 23 counties have reported WNv surveillance activities.
Laramie’s latest positive test was collected from a city monitoring trap “adjacent to the western side of city limits.”
The samples were determined to be positive for WNv using the City’s Rapid Analyte Measurement Platform
As of Aug. 30, Uinta County has had the second most positive tests this year.
Uinta County has had two positive pools while Goshen and Natrona counties have each had one. Campbell County has had one human neuroinvasive disease case and Crook County has had a human fever case. Washakie County has had one confirmed equine case.
While Fremont County has not reported a positive test this year, Fremont County Weed and Pest supervisor Aaron Foster has said people in the Dubois area should “assume” West Nile virus is in their systems.
In 2018, Albany County did not report any WNv cases.
Despite the fourth positive test this year, Laramie’s risk rating of a WNv infection continues to be “low risk” based on the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for a phased response to WNv surveillance data. Currently, virus activity is categorized as “limited to sporadic activity in local mosquitoes and birds.”
In 2019, the city has tested 90 samples of culex tarsalis, the area’s known vector of WNv.
Current surveillance locally shows low numbers of vector mosquitoes being collected at trap locations adjacent to the Big Laramie River and in rural locations, according to Friday’s press release. Residential surveillance sites within the city limits report low vector numbers.
The city’s mosquito control staff plans to continue fogging residential neighborhoods where both vector and nuisance mosquitos are being found in adult mosquito surveillance traps.
Hotline information regarding chemical applications on city-owned properties will be updated daily at 4 p.m.
Call 721-5056 or click on the Mosquito and Chemical Application hotline tab on the city’s website for more information.
