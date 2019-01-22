The Laramie Historic Railroad Depot is reaching out to an even wider audience now that two new webcams have been installed, which help train enthusiasts all over the world watch live as trains move through the historic railway.
“People love watching trains,” said Charles Van Heule, the depot’s historian handling rentals and school tours. “This is Laramie, sometimes it’s not the best time to watch trains standing on the footbridge.”
Van Heule added the webcams currently average 50-100 viewers per hour each day, with over 1,000 viewers tuning in as the webcams first went live in November and December. As part of one of Union Pacific’s larger east-to-west tracks, the triple track main line, Van Heule said the depot sees anywhere from 45-60 trains per day.
“There are times you won’t get trains for 30-40 minutes, then you’ll have times where you’ll get 2-3 trains all at once,” Van Heule said. “It’s kind of fun.”
Virtual Railfan handles everything from the webcams to the necessary server space, Van Heule said, so long as the depot provides the Wi-Fi to support the webcams.
“They approached us to see if we were interested, because we’re on the original transcontinental line from 1869 when they completed the original transcontinental railroad,” Van Heule said. “People like watching trains move through historic areas.”
There are two webcams, one of which is free on YouTube. It’s stationary and shows a southern view of the railway. There’s a place for users to comment about the trains, weather, Laramie and other related topics as well.
The second webcam is a bit more advanced, allowing for designated moderators to move the camera to pan, tilt and zoom to different angles and directions. It is hosted directly on Virtual Railfan’s website, and viewers must pay a subscription fee to view it. Subscriptions vary from around $7 for two days to a monthly fee of around $10-$14, which includes access to all webcams — even some in high definition — as well as access to DVR playback and chat rooms.
“It’s pretty cheap when you think of what a full subscription provides,” Van Heule said. “It doesn’t just support the Laramie webcam; it supports all of the webcams. Virtual Railfan is doing a fantastic job nationwide to promote trains.”
The depot is gearing up for two historic steam engines from Cheyenne to pass through Laramie in April and May, heading down to Utah to the 150th anniversary celebration of the driving of the golden spike. The anniversary honors the completion of the transcontinental railroad, and Van Heule said he expects a lot of webcam traffic when the historic steam engines pass through Laramie on their way to Utah, where the railroad’s east and west sides met almost 150 years ago.
“When the steam engine is going to be out here getting the drivers serviced, it’ll be parked right there in the web cam,” Van Heule said. “So, people who are in Texas who can’t see the steam engine move can watch it that day. Essentially, we’re going to be able to help anybody who can’t see history.”
He added fans of the webcam could start considering Laramie as a vacation destination, especially for special events like when the steam engines pass through.
“It was pretty much a win-win because we get some advertising,” Van Heule said. “Our website is now listed on their website. When you can pull out free advertising nationwide, that’s a gimme.”
Van Heule added promoting trains and train safety are also part of the depot’s mission statement, as well as promoting downtown Laramie.
The free webcam stream is available on Youtube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZoqPr2nudQ. For subscription information to see the additional webcam, go to www.virtualrailfan.com.
