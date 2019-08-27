Former Solid Waste Division Manager Brooks Webb has officially transitioned into his role as the city’s Public Works director.
Webb was named interim Public Works director after former director Earl Smith resigned in December.
After six months with him as the interim director, Webb said the city decided it “needed to get something permanent” and opened the position for recruitment. Webb was the successful candidate.
“I took the job because that six months I was here, it was something new, it was challenging and I really enjoyed the people I was working with,” he said.
Webb added his time as the interim director helped him get him up to speed on “everything that runs through this office and all the projects and challenges that we are dealing with as a department and as a city.”
The Public Works department encompasses city engineering, fleet services, solid waste, streets and the utility division.
Before his time as Public Works director, Webb worked as the Solid Waste Division manager. The city’s former Landfill supervisor, JR Slingerland, who was named interim Solid Waste Division manager when Webb became interim director, also dropped the interim from his title and was promoted to manager this summer.
Webb started as the director July 1.
