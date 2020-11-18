Laramie Interfaith President of the Board of Directors Michelle Holmes is pleased and grateful Joshua Watanabe is its new executive director

“Josh’s breadth and depth of knowledge and experience with strategic planning, project management, impact-driven decisions, and financial management provide a solid foundation for his role as our Executive Director. The Laramie Interfaith team is eager to collaborate with him and our community partners as he builds synergies and leads us to the next level.”

I would like to thank our fabulous staff members and volunteers for maintaining our smooth operations during our transition period. Special thanks to Trish Nichols who stepped up to serve as our Interim Executive Director and to Sandy Ksir, who has been coordinating our financial activities. We truly appreciate the continued support of our donors, partners, and entire Laramie community during these challenging times.”