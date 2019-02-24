While Laramie City Council member Brian Harrington said he learned a lot as the council representative at the Wyoming Association of Municipalities Winter Conference last week, the biggest thing he took away was a new appreciation for Laramie’s “forward-thinking” and knowledgeable city staff.
Going into the conference, Harrington said he had “no idea what to expect” as a new council member and first-time WAM conference participant.
“It was not only a great opportunity to learn a lot in a short period of time, it was also a great opportunity to meet other elected officials from all over Wyoming,” Harrington said.
The three-day conference, which ended Friday, provided speakers, workshops and networking opportunities for cities all over the state.
The main takeaway, Harrington said, was how well-versed Laramie’s city staff is on many of the workshop topics, including economic development and information technology. While he has notes he took at the conference to present to different city staff members, he said it’s likely city staff won’t have any use for them because they are working to implement or have implemented the ideas already.
“I left feeling incredibly appreciative for how forward-thinking and professional the city staff is,” Harrington said. “I have a new appreciation from that aspect of how the city functions that I maybe had, but not as strong as I have now.”
The conference was hosted at the Little America in Cheyenne and featured workshops on public records, human resources and financial management, among other topics. Harrington said he, Mayor Joe Shumway and Nancy Oakland-Potter, executive assistant with the City Manager’s office, split up their time among the different workshops to cover more ground.
Harrington said one stand-out workshop he attended was about cyber security on Thursday.
“That was particularly interesting, because I don’t know much about it beyond the buzzword, headline part of cyber security,” Harrington said. “Understanding it in more detail was pretty exciting and a little scary.”
Additionally, he said he went to a strategic planning workshop, where the group discussed ways to support and engage the public “in doing the things the community wants to do together.”
The keynote speaker for the conference, Gregg Piburn, presented similar themes of leadership and teamwork in his keynote address to the City Council during its retreat in January, Harrington said.
“[He] talked a lot about team building and how we can work together as a Council to be the most productive and fair Council possible.”
WAM has another conference scheduled for this summer in Sheridan.
