Monday is Veterans Day, a national holiday that honors military veterans, and a number of events are scheduled in Laramie to commemorate locals who have served.
At the University of Wyoming, a national roll call is scheduled to start just after 8 a.m. and continue throughout the day. UW will join more than 70 other colleges and universities around the country in reading the names of the more than 7,000 military members who have died in service to their country since November 2001.
“Here at the University of Wyoming, our students have chosen to read all 7,000 names,” said Marty Martinez, senior project coordinator for the UW Marna M. Kuehne Foundation Veterans Services Center, which is leading the roll call.
The event will start at 8 a.m. with a presentation of the colors, the national anthem and a short talk. The roll call will proceed chronologically with the first service members killed during the War on Terror.
“We start reading from the very first death recorded in Afghanistan, and we move on from there,” Martinez said.
Just before noon, readers will recognize the two dozen service members from Wyoming who have died. At noon, in coordination with participating locations around the country, the reading will stop for one minute of silence.
The reading is expected to continue until about 7:30 p.m., followed by a playing of “Taps” and the retiring of the colors.
The Veterans Service Center is seeking volunteers to commit to read about 100 names during a 10-minute time block. Volunteers can request specific blocks or read for multiple blocks. The event is open to anyone who wants to participate, and food and drinks will be provided.
Following their assigned reading, volunteers are invited to include the names of any military or veteran family members or friends, living or dead, they’d like to commemorate.
Anyone interested in participating can send an email to vetserve@uwyo.edu or call 766-6908. They should include their full name, military affiliation, if applicable, phone number, preferred time block and second choice of slot. Readers can also request a specific date or name.
The roll call will take place regardless of the weather, and a group of student veterans have volunteered to stand in as readers during any gaps in the schedule.
Martinez said the roll call is intended to honor all veterans, not just those who have died in combat, while also educating the UW campus community about the significance of military service.
“We want them to understand that freedom is not free, and certain individuals sacrificed everything so that we could live free in this country,” he said.
Veteran’s Day was originally known as Armistice Day to celebrate the conclusion of World War I, which formally ended Nov. 11, 1918. It was renamed Veteran’s Day, to honor all military veterans, in 1954.
Elsewhere in Laramie, American Legion Post 14 is offering free breakfast for veterans from 6-11 a.m. Monday at the post, 417 Ivinson Ave. A Veteran’s Day ceremony will start at 11 a.m.
Veterans are invited to a Veteran’s Day assembly starting at 7:50 a.m. at Spring Creek Elementary School, 1203 Russell St. The event will include refreshments, the Pledge of Allegiance at the flagpole, an assembly and a meet and greet in the classrooms. Call 721-4410 for more information.
All day Monday, veterans can enter any Wyoming state park or historic site for free. The entrance fee waiver is part of the Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails Parks for Patriots program. Park fees besides the entrance fee are still in effect, such as those for overnight camping. Call 307-777-6323 for more information.
Also all day Monday, the Laramie Community Recreation Center, 920 Boulder Drive, invites veterans and their families to enjoy free admission.
At Laramie Care Center, 503 S. 18th St., veteran residents can participate in a Veteran’s Day walk around the facility at 11:11 a.m. The time signifies the hour and the minute at which World War I ended.
A Veteran’s Day ceremony is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. Monday at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St., in Room 255, hosted by KOCA-LP Radio. Laramie Valley Composite Flight Air Patrol will conduct the flag ceremony, and Fr. Rob Spaulding of St. Paul’s Newman Center will offer an opening prayer. Refreshments will be served, and radio staff will read the names of veterans on the air. Go to www.facebook.com/kocafm for more information.
The Laramie Civic Chorus and the Community Concert Band will present “An American Life” at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The collaborative concert will feature American musical pieces to commemorate Veteran’s Day, and it will close with a tribute to veterans. Go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts or call 766-6666 for more information.
