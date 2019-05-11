Emergency crews worked to put out a car fire near the summit of Interstate 80 Friday afternoon.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck told the Boomerang a passenger vehicle was driving eastbound when the vehicle started experiencing mechanical issues, leading the driver to pull over. Once the vehicle caught on fire, emergency crews were dispatched to the scene. The eastbound lanes of I-80 around milepost 327, near Buford, were closed part of Friday afternoon as the Laramie Fire Department worked to contain the flames.
Beck added no injuries were reported.
The eastbound lanes reopened to traffic flow just before 5 p.m. Friday after crews worked to make sure the vehicle fire was completely extinguished, and traffic could safely move through the area.
