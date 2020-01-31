Interstate 80 remained closed much of Friday after a wreck that involved more than 24 vehicles took place on the wind-swept roadway.
The crash occurred West of Tree in the Rock near milepost 331.
After some motorists slid off the road, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper stopped to check on the individuals around 7:45 a.m. Shortly after the trooper stopped, two eastbound commercial trucks collided. This caused many more vehicles behind the trucks to crash.
Of the more than 24 vehicles involved in the accident, 19 were commercial trucks.
One of the commercial trucks hit the WHP vehicle parked on the side of the road, but the trooper suffered no injury as the individual was not in the vehicle.
“There were multiple injuries, I don’t know the severity of the injuries,” Sgt. Jeremy Beck of Wyoming Highway Patrol said. All injured in the crash were transported to Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
The drivers and passengers who were not injured in the crash were transported to the Albany County Fairgrounds by bus because their vehicles were disabled.
The interstate will remain closed as the troopers investigate the accident. For road information, visit WYDOT’s website at https://wyoroad.info.
