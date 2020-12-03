Let’s face it, 2020 has been a year like no other in recent memory. However, for the Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary’s annual Christmas tree sale, it is proving to be a bright spot.
“We began with 350 trees, selling them the day after Thanksgiving,” said Brett Wadsworth, the man in charge Wednesday. “We sold 139 the first day. We’re down to 100 trees.”
The fact so many trees were sold that first day is not a surprise. It is following a nationwide trend. More people than in previous years are purchasing trees than ever before.
“We’ve been doing this five years,” he said. “It used to take about three-and-a-half weeks to sell all the trees. These remaining trees will be gone before the weekend is over.”
That would be something Wadsworth and all the other volunteer firefighters and auxiliary members — 23 altogether — would truly welcome, as it has been bone-chillingly cold the past several days.
At the same time, as in previous years, it’s enjoyable greeting long-time customers and friends who haven’t been seen or in contact for awhile, or since the previous holiday season, he said.
As was the situation last year, there is only type of tree being sold, the concolor.
“We used to sell Frasers, but the source dried up,” said Wadsworth. He said that began when famed celebrity Martha Stewart said Fraser firs were the best Christmas trees. However, the fire department decided to go with concolors because it is long-lasting and also has a citrus-like fragrance.
Want to buy a tree?
The sale is taking place in west Laramie on the corner of Snowy Range Road and South Lincoln. Sale hours are 1-6 p.m., Wednesday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. The tallest and shortest trees have all been sold, as have all the wreaths. What remains are the six, seven and eight footers.
COVID safety measures are in effect and masks are mandatory.
About concolor firs
Abies concolor, the white fir, is a {a class=”mw-redirect” title=”Conifer” href=”https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conifer”}coniferous{/a} tree in the pine family Pinaceae. This tree is native to the mountains of western North America and naturally occur at an elevation between 2,950–11,200 feet. It is popular as an ornamental landscaping tree and as a Christmas tree. It’s name, concolore means “all one color.” (source: Wikipedia)
History of the annual Christmas tree sale
The sale was started five years ago by Dennis and Gail Wilson. He was a firefighter and she belonged to the auxiliary.
The event is a fundraiser by the Vedauwoo VFD Auxiliary to support the fire department’s purchase of equipment and training. All proceeds help VVFD provide fire suppression and emergency services in the Vedauwoo area and in Albany County. It is a 501 © (3) nonprofit and all donations are tax deductible. To learn more, visit: treasurer.vvfda@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.