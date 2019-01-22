Leaders at the University of Wyoming will be watching closely a bill that would eliminate the university’s status as a “gun-free zone.”
Senate File 75, introduced by Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, would prevent any state agency from regulating the carrying of firearms.
The bill has 35 co-sponsors and has been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The bill would also mandate that the university must allow people to carry concealed weapons on campus, including at college athletic events.
The bill is likely to face a barrage of amendments in coming weeks.
“We’ll be watching as it develops over the next week or so,” UW spokesman Chad Baldwin said.
“When similar bills have come up in the past, we’ve been diligent to avoid situations where our hands could be tied concerning safety on campus,” Baldwin said. “The board of trustees is in the best position to determine what’s best for the campus on this issue.”
The legislation comes after a controversial run-in between gun rights advocates and the University of Wyoming at the state Republican convention last year.
The university does not allow people to carry firearms on campus.
On Thursday, Rep. Tim Salazar, R-Dubois, introduced a mirror bill in the House. His bill has 32 co-sponsors.
Gov. Mark Gordon said Saturday in Cheyenne that he would stand by his campaign stances on gun legislation and sign a gun-free zone repeal if it came to his desk.
