The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees made a number of amendments to ongoing projects at their meetings Wednesday and Thursday.
Trustees approved changes to the exterior design of the planned Ivinson Parking Garage. The new design looks nicer and is a better aesthetic fit with the rest of the campus, trustees said.
“It would hold cars, but it was just terrible,” Trustee Kermit Brown said of the old designs.
The new garage is supposed to occupy most of the block between Ivinson and Grand, between 10th and 11th streets. Because of its prominent location at the entrance to campus, trustees said it was worth spending some more money to make it match.
The design changes will add roughly $2.5 million to the expected cost of the parking garage, which has yet to be funded. In addition to space for 400 cars, the garage will house the University of Wyoming Police Department and a bus stop, said John McKinley, chairman of the board’s Facilities Contracting Committee.
UW trustees also voted to move forward with the planning for an expansion and renovation of the law school. They voted to approve the construction manager at risk method for building the project.
No public funding has been appropriated yet for the law school project, and the state is expected to cut back on major construction costs in upcoming budget cuts.
Private funds will pay for the part of the design process that accompanies the selection of a construction delivery method, said Bill Mai, UW’s Vice President for Finance and Administration. Mai said that making this choice now, before funding has been secured for the construction, will allow the project to begin more quickly once funding is available.
The Facilities Contracting Committee announced it will hold a special meeting in the first week of August to review parts of the design for the university’s housing plan.
The Research and Economic Development Committee approved a rebranding for what was the Wyoming Technology Business Center. Going forward, it will be known as Impact 307, to reflect that it goes beyond technology.
Impact 307 is a university-affiliated business incubator with locations in Laramie, Casper and Sheridan. It advises and supports startups across Wyoming.
The name change was announced in June, but is now official after receiving approval from UW’s board of trustees.
OK. $2.5M more for a 400 space parking garage. That's $6500 more per parking space which probably takes us north of $25,000/space total. Plug that into the UW parking fee equation for a healthy dose of reality.
