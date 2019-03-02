A 19-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault and battery for allegedly pulling a knife on his roommate in the University of Wyoming’s McIntyre Hall.
Shortly after midnight Wednesday, a UW police officer met with the victim, who said his roommate, Hayden O’Brien, pushed him to the ground and raised a “knife as if to stab him.”
Under Wyoming statute, threatening to “use a drawn deadly weapon on another” is, unless the act is done in self-defense, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
The victim told UW officer Ira Boone Werger than he “had issues with the defendant using his personal items, including his gaming console and consuming his food without his permission for the past few weeks.”
On the night of the confrontation, the victim said he had been asleep when O’Brien came in their room and said he’d turn on a fan so he didn’t have to hear the victim’s “snoring,” according to a police affidavit.
After the two argued, O’Brien allegedly threw a bottle of soap at the victim.
After more arguing, the victim then left the room and insulted O’Brien on his way out.
O’Brien followed his roommate into the hall with a belt and a knife.
The roommate said he “panicked and ran away down the hallway where the defendant pursued the victim,” pushed him down, and raised the knife.
According to the affidavit, O’Brien “reported a similar account of the events.”
