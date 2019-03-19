An email of a reported sexual assault was sent to “all members of the University (of Wyoming) community” Monday after the UW Police Department received an anonymous tip of an alleged sexual assault that occurred in a UW dormitory.
The report involved a female victim and male perpetrator, but no other information was provided.
The email is the second such notice UW has sent out this year.
The notices are part of UW’s compliance with the Jeanne Clery Act of 1990, which requires all colleges and universities that receive federal funding to share information about crimes that occur in or around campus.
The law requires both “timely warnings” and “emergency notifications.”
Both of UW’s emails this year regarding sexual assault have been “timely warnings,” which are disseminated when serious crimes occur or the threat of ongoing criminal acts may be repeated on campus.
The emails carry substantial information about preventing sexual assault and resources for victims of such a crime.
In a 2018 survey of UW students, about 1 in 4 said they’ve been the victim of sexual assault while a UW student. Reporting of sexual assault has increased in recent years on-campus, which UW leaders see as a positive trend in accountability, not an increase in the occurrences of sexual assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.