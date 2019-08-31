Mark Northam, the founding director of the University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources, will stay on in his position until at least spring 2020, he told the Legislature’s Minerals, Business & Economic Development Committee.
As recently as May, he had publicly stated his intention to retire this summer.
Cindy Crane, CEO of Rocky Mountain Power, is now chairing a search committee for Northam’s replacement.
The university has now hired a search firm for the work, and Northam said he’s hoping to have his replacement working by March “to have several months of overlap.”
If Northam isn’t able to retire by next summer, he joked with legislators Friday that he’ll “be asking you for recommendations for a good divorce lawyer.”
Northam and other key SER officials provided an update to the legislative committee on Friday about major projects, including carbon capture and carbon storage.
During that meeting, SER staff detailed the significant funding increase the school is asking the Legislature to provide in 2022, including $23 million in the next biennium to demonstrate that its carbon engineering technology could be profitable for the private sector.
Richard Horner, SER’s director of emerging technologies, told lawmakers that the goal of that project is “to sell more coal in a sustainable and environmental way.”
He said he expects that it’s feasible for a private company to be developing products using UW’s carbon engineering technology within 5-7 years.
Northam has said he’s trying to focus SER on work that will make Wyoming’s energy offerings remain relevant amid concerns about climate change.
“In 30 years, we need to be carbon neutral,” he said. “We need to be transitioning into being carbon negative, and there is absolutely no way to achieve that without carbon storage and to transition into using carbon dioxide to make durable products.”
Like Gov. Mark Gordon, Northam said Wyoming’s “ahead of the curve” on that idea of “using fossil fuels in a carbon negative way.”
Northam came to the university after a year and a half with Saudi Aramco in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, where he worked as a Research Science Consultant in the areas of Carbon Management and Technical Intelligence at the Research and Development Center. Prior to joining Saudi Aramco, Mark worked for more than 20 years at Mobil and ExxonMobil, holding a variety of research, operations, and management positions in the U.S. and Europe.
