The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is expected to have a presidential search committee formed “very soon,” board chairman Dave True told the Laramie Boomerang on Friday.
“I’m hoping to get that done within a week or ten days and then have names released,” True said.
The search committee that’ll be tasked with finding UW’s next permanent president will be composed of faculty, staff, students, trustees and other stakeholders.
Trustees are hoping to have a permanent president take over for current interim President Neil Theobald by July 1, 2020.
True said he’s “not at liberty to share” how many total members will be on the committee, but said it will likely be in “the mid-teens.”
True is responsible for making appointments to the search committee. He said the number of trustees to serve on the search committee will be “way, way less than 50 percent” of the board’s total membership.
“It’s going to be a handful,” he said.
The trustees approved the structure of the new search process at their July meeting in Riverton.
At that meeting, Faculty Senate Chair Ken Chestek requested there be more than one faculty representative on the committee.
“The faculty is not some monolithic group of people who all think alike,” Chestek said.
True said it’s still to be determined whether there will be more than one representative each for faculty, staff and students.
“I hope it’s going to be more than one of each but I’m not going to be held to that,” he said.
True said he’s still waiting to hear back from individuals he’s asked to serve on the committee.
Former trustee John MacPherson is set to chair the search committee. MacPherson resigned from his position in 2018, citing the need for a “fresh set of ideas and experiences” on the board.
True said the trustees asked the former board chairman to head the search committee and is “extremely grateful” MacPherson agreed to take on the role.
“He has a wealth of knowledge and great experience along those lines,” True said. “He’s been involved with presidential searches in the past and has demonstrated great leadership.”
The trustees intend to use a consulting firm to assist in the search and True said he expects the university to issue a request for proposals within “a matter of days.”
That consulting firm will be tasked with seeking out traditional presidential candidates, but True is also looking to find a separate search recruiter that will pursue non-traditional candidates, like those that don’t come from academia.
“It can be someone who isn’t necessarily looking to become a university president,” True said. “There have been examples, both good and bad, about people who have helmed institutions of higher learning who have not come out the realm of academia.”
That search recruiter, who will likely work independently of the consulting firm, will pursue candidates that “might be very, very good administrators coming out of circumstances that would be considered a traditional background.”
“Most university search firms don’t have a great depth of knowledge of candidates outside academia,” he said.
Once the structure of the presidential search is put together, three “listening sessions” — two on campus and one elsewhere in Wyoming — will be planned to help define necessary and desired attributes of the next president.
The search committee will be charged with forwarding around a dozen qualified candidates to the Board of Trustees and its ex-officio members — not including the acting president — based on a majority vote of the committee as well as a majority vote of trustees on the committee.
The board will have the option of adding other candidates to the list advanced by the search committee, but no candidate rejected by the committee will be eligible for addition by the board, according to a press release issued after the trustees’ July meeting.
It’s expected that the names of the applicants and semifinalists will be confidential. But, once the board narrows the list of candidates to three to five finalists, they will be publicly identified and brought to campus for public forums, according to the press release. The board will conduct individual interviews with the finalists in executive session, then select the top one or two candidates.
