University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols "will assume a faculty position at the university" when her three-year contract expires June 30.
The university made the announcement in a Monday morning news release.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as president of the University of Wyoming these past three years,” Nichols said in the release. “I am proud of the progress we made. Our success included launching a comprehensive strategic plan and marketing campaign; elevating the Honors College; opening a Native American center; realizing enrollment growth; and launching several new academic degree programs to meet state workforce needs. I wish the university and the state of Wyoming much success in the years ahead.”
UW Board of Trustees Chairman Dave True thanked Nichols for her service in the news release and "wished her and her husband, Tim, well.”
Chad Baldwin, UW spokesman, told the Boomerang Nichols would not comment on the announcement today.
True would not say who made the decision to have Nichols’s tenure end this year. He said he expects the board will discuss the issue during executive session at this week's meeting.
"The full board certainly needs to get together to process all of this and make a decision on how we go forward," he told the Boomerang Monday.
Renee Ballard, president of Staff Senate, said she’s “disappointed from a consistency standpoint,” noting the numerous personnel changes the university’s experienced in recent years.
Both Ballard and Donal O’Toole, president of Faculty Senate, expressed surprise at the announcement.
“Nobody on campus knew this was coming down the pike,” O’Toole said. “I assumed that she was going to be appointed for another three-year term. Folks are pretty surprised. This is totally out-of-the-blue.”
O’Toole said he wants trustees to explain the rationale for the decision and provide a timely explanation about what the process will be used for selecting Nichols’ interim and permanent replacements.
While Ballard didn’t know until Monday’s announcement that Nichols’ presidency would be coming to an end, she “knew it was a possibility” because Nichols had not yet been given a contract extension.
“It struck me as odd that there wasn’t one signed, but I didn’t know anything definitive,” she said.
Ballard said she’s appreciated that Nichols advocated for staff and ensured there was money to provide them raises. Ballard said she also appreciates the way Nichols engaged with Staff Senate and said she hopes such dialogue continues with Nichols’s replacement.
Nichols was selected as UW's president in December 2015 and started in May 2016 amid an economic slump in Wyoming. Her tenure began with significant reductions in state funding to the university.
As UW's 26th president, Nichols was the first woman to serve in the position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.