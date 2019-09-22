The University of Wyoming plans to pay $720,000 to buy the UW Alumni Association’s building at 14th Street and Grand Avenue.
That building was mostly vacated by the alumni association in 2014 when the group moved its headquarters into the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, which also houses the UW Foundation and a number of other university functions.
For the last five years, the university has been using the alumni house as office space, especially for contractors, like the firm that’s been working on UW’s campus master plan. Previously, it was used by the company that helped develop WyoCloud, the university’s new finance and human resources system.
UW administrators had requested the trustees set a closing date of June 30, concerned that it might be difficult for the alumni association to sign off on the sale sooner. However, the trustees instead set a closing date last week of Jan. 1.
UW Trustee John McKinley proposed the accelerated timeline and said he didn’t want the project to “gather dust.”
McKinley said the trustees can still revisit the decreed closing date if the sale isn’t able to be finalized before 2020.
The trustees said the alumni association can keep the bronze “Talk About Your Cowboy” statue, which was completed in 2018, on the property until they desire to move it.
A sculptor from Buffalo created the 13-foot bronze monument that depicts a cowboy clutching his hat as he throws his right arm backward while riding a bucking horse.
The alumni association moved into the 14th Street house in 1990.
Keener Fry, executive director of the alumni association, told trustees last week that some of the top stakeholders who help foster the alumni house’s purchase in 1990 have expressed disappointment that the house is likely to be sold.
Fry said the association has already sent a message to its membership saying that staff “will be receptive to negotiations and that we will keep them informed throughout this process.”
