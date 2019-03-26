The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote this week on a plan to close the school’s geography department.
“The faculty is struggling to deliver their programs with the current level of resources allocated to the department. Even with two visiting professors, faculty resources are insufficient to support programs with six academic degree offerings and three minors,” the proposal states.
Other reasons the proposal cites for the dissolution include the department’s low enrollment and the fact that “current offerings at undergraduate level are replicable within other existing or proposed degree programs.”
However, a revised proposal calls for keeping a bachelor’s degree in geography. Administrators original called for that program to be scrapped.
Under the new proposal, the Bachelor’s of Science in geography would be retained under the Department of Geology and Geophysics.
If trustees approve the plan, UW will convene a task force to “consider the continuing viability” of keeping bachelor’s and master’s degrees in geography, as well as a master’s of planning degree, with recommendation due to the Office of Academic Affairs by Oct. 15.
Keeping the undergraduate program was highlighted as a priority in the fall by geography faculty, who said it would help sustain the “intellectual integrity” of the discipline.
The geography department was established in 1966, and enrollment in geography has greatly declined in the past decade. Less than 20 undergraduate degrees were granted in each of the last seven years, the proposal states.
One graduate program, the Master’s of Science Teaching in geography, has not had a graduate since 2011.
The UW course catalog lists 112 geography courses. Thirty percent of those have not been taught in the past five years, according to the proposal.
The 70 students currently in those programs will be allowed to complete their degrees.
UW’s proposal says geography programs are becoming redundant amid the emergence of other programs covering similar subject matter.
UW’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources now offers a degree program in environmental system science that’s similar to the geography degree program.
The proposal states no staff positions are planned for elimination, and all “tenure-track, tenured and extended-term academic personnel” are planned to be moved into other departments.
The department has four tenure-track faculty, two visiting professors and one adjunct professor.
Four other staff members also work in the department part-time.
The geography department is the remaining holdover from a department consolidation effort in 2016-2017, when the number of departments in the College of Arts and Sciences was reduced from 30 to 21.
