More than 800 drama students from across the state are converging in Laramie this week for three days of workshops and competitions.
The Wyoming State Thespian Festival is scheduled to start Thursday and run until mid-day Saturday at the University of Wyoming.
A statewide drama event organized by the Wyoming Educators of Secondary Theatre has existed in different forms for many years. This is the first year it will be hosted by the UW Department of Theatre and Dance.
“We’re the permanent host from this point forward,” said co-producer Cecelia Aragon, who teaches in the department.
Students from about 30 different schools are preparing dramatic and comedic monologues, duets and other performances for the festival’s competitions. When they’re not competing, they’ll be attending workshops, many led by UW faculty, on movement, combat, acting, voice, design, technical elements and more.
“They run the gamut of the field of theater,” Aragon said of the workshops.
Festival events are scheduled to take place at the Buchanan Center for Performing Arts, the Visual Arts Building and Hilton Garden Inn.
Aragon said the festival, in addition to offering students a chance to demonstrate and enrich their artistic abilities, is also an avenue for building community among students and schools around the state.
“(It’s about) bringing the different community groups together, bridging social realities and strengthening the social bonds of all these high school students,” she said.
For the UW Department of Theatre and Dance, the festival offers a way to serve the state, develop partnerships with high school programs and inspire future students.
“We want to be able to welcome anyone who wants to be a theater major here at the university,” she said. “We want to be able to direct them in the right process and procedures of applying to our program.”
