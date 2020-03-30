The University of Wyoming’s board of trustees voted unanimously last week to authorize its general counsel request permission from Albany County district court Judge Tori Kricken to rejoin the legal case regarding its authority to regulate gun possession on campus.
UW was previously involved in the case before the Wyoming Supreme Court decided in September 2019 that the question must resolved as part of the criminal case of Lyle Williams, a Uinta County man whose attorney asked for Kricken to rule against UW’s gun regulations after Williams was charged with trespassing after open-carrying on campus.
Along with numerous others, Williams brought a gun to the UW Conference Center while serving as a delegate at the at the Wyoming Republican Party Convention.
Wyoming statute decrees that only the state has authority to regulate guns and that “no city, town, county, political subdivision or any other entity shall authorize, regulate or prohibit … carrying or possession of firearms.”
The main legal question has been whether UW is part of the state or if it is considered a “political subdivision or any other entity.”
The university is now seeking to rejoin the case, which is being currently being handled local prosecutors and Williams’s attorney, Jason Tangeman.
Williams is still charged with trespassing in Albany County’s circuit court for the April 2018 incident, but that case has been put on hold while Kricken has been tasked again — this time by the judge handling the criminal case — with issuing a ruling on the case. Kricken agreed to hear the case again in February and proceedings are ongoing.
