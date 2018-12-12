FORT COLLINS — In what was described as a miscommunication between Youhanna Ghaifan’s attorneys, the suspended University of Wyoming defensive tackle missed his Wednesday disposition hearing, in which a defendant typically enters a plea.
Ghaifan faces misdemeanor charges in Fort Collins, Colorado, after he allegedly tried to force himself on a hotel employee before UW’s annual game against Colorado State University.
Attorneys in his case said Tuesday plea negotiations are ongoing.
Larimer County Court Judge Thomas Lynch considered issuing a warrant for Ghaifan’s arrest Wednesday for failure to appear at the hearing. Instead, the judge rescheduled the disposition hearing for Jan. 2.
If Ghaifan fails to appear a second time, a warrant will be issued, Lynch said.
Ghaifan was placed on an indefinite suspension after the Oct. 26 incident at the Fort Collins Marriott.
According to a police report from Fort Collins Police Services, a housekeeper said Ghaifan walked through a door where she was cleaning, pinned her to a wall and attempted to kiss her.
When police tried to talk to Ghaifan about the incident, he refused to talk and invoked his right to an attorney. Ghaifan was issued a summons for two misdemeanors: false imprisonment and harassment.
Ghaifan was a first-team All-Mountain pick following his sophomore season with the Cowboys. Ghaifan had 69 tackles, 15.5 for loss and seven sacks in starting 12 games for UW.
Before being suspended, Ghaifan started all eight games for the Cowboys this season and was fifth on the team in total tackles with 34 and first in tackles for loss with eight.
Ghaifan has not been involved in any team activities since being suspended.
