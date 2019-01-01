Attorneys for the University of Wyoming and a former employee who sued the institution have finalized a settlement agreement that ends a retaliation lawsuit that’s been ongoing since March 2017.
UW spokesman Chad Baldwin declined to comment on the terms of the settlement between Mandy Davis, former HR manager for the UW Foundation, and her former employer.
Because the dispute was settled out of court, the agreement is not publicly available and the Laramie Boomerang has not acquired it.
A trial in the matter had been scheduled for February, and attorneys for both sides filed a motion to dismiss Dec. 28.
“I am glad we resolved the case and relieved to put it behind me,” Davis said in a statement issued by her attorneys, Megan Hayes and Bruce Moats.
The Davis lawsuit stems from a June 2015 incident, when Davis hired an employee — the most qualified candidate — who had an apparent physical disability. Foundation CEO Ben Blalock apparently took issue with the hiring.
Davis filed a discrimination complaint, and six months later, Davis was laid off as part of a Foundation reorganization, which followed a university-wide hiring freeze initiated by former UW President Dick McGinity amid Wyoming’s economic downturn.
Davis claimed the reorganization was an illegal subterfuge for her firing.
The lawsuit included UW, the Foundation and Blalock as defendants.
