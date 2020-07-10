The University of Wyoming purchased the house at 1117 Bradley St. in Laramie at the end of June, increasing its real estate holdings north of the historic campus boundary.
This is the fourth property on the 1100 block of Bradley Street that UW has bought since 2016. The university now owns all but one of the properties on the block.
Trustees approved the purchase June 10 without any public disclosure of the price, location or current owner of the property. UW also declined to provide the Boomerang with any information about the purchase until the sale closed weeks later.
Construction was completed one block south of the house last year on Engineering Education and Research Building as part of UW’s expansion. The university’s final campus master plan, approved in May, mentions expansion of the campus in multiple directions, but not north of Bradley Street, except for onto the properties it already owned at that time.
The university has planned to build a new parking garage farther down the street, at the intersection with 15th Street. The city of Laramie has asked the university to clarify whether it has any plans for further building north, as the construction on Lewis Street has forced the city to move a water main currently underneath Lewis.
Kermit Brown, a UW trustee, said at a board meeting last August that the university might eventually expand to the north side of Bradley Street, where the house the university bought sits.
There are currently no specific plans for what the university will do with the property, UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin wrote in an email to the Boomerang.
UW paid $177,000 for the house, which is similar to its estimated value on the home listing site Zillow.
