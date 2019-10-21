After implementing a new advising fee to fund full-time advisors as part of student expenses last year, the University of Wyoming is in the initial stages of possibly increasing those fees and adding more advising services.
Richard Miller, associate director of academic advising, said the move toward dedicated advisors was a clear plus after researching other higher education institutions across the U.S. – and that pursuing such practices could improve student experiences and extend their stay as Laramie residents.
“We saw over and over again when colleges have moved to professional advising, students just did better. Retention was better, graduation was better,” Miller said. “Advising is mandatory at UW. A lot of institutions do not require advising. The students are just expected to figure it out and sign up for classes.”
Currently, the year-old advising fee for all students is $6 per credit hour, which Miller said has been used to add 20 positions related to full-time advising across all UW academic programs. The College of Arts and Sciences, in which about two-thirds of all UW students are enrolled, lacked the advising centers that smaller, more focused colleges such as Business or Engineering provide with their own budgets. With so many students to consider, especially in the wake of widespread budget cuts, Arts and Sciences couldn’t swing a budget for full-time advising for upper-class individuals.
“The fee dollars were put in place where we thought there was the greatest need. We weren’t able to fund as much as we wanted to,” Miller said. “(Arts and Sciences) couldn’t find a way to fund it for all the students, freshmen through senior – there just wasn’t enough money. We’re trying to stair-step them into it and get them into the funding.”
Miller said another $2 per credit hour, per student is the most talked-about option, but that the end result could be less, or none – and that such an increase would not go into effect for at least another year.
Some responses to the advising fees already implemented show concerns about how they’re being used. Miller said 95% of the revenue from students is being used for salaries and benefits, with about 5% going into office and support needs.
“It’s a very closed system, with rules about where we can spend the money, and we’re spending it on helping students with advising. It’s not going to other pet projects that some administrator might have,” Miller said. “I feel very confident saying that because I’m in charge of the budget, and I approve every charge that comes across, and if it doesn’t appear to me to be benefiting students, I say no.”
ASUW Vice President John Houghton, who serves as a member of UW’s advising council, said plans are put on hold until results of a student opinion survey are collected next week.
“We wanted to make sure that we put the brakes on that and said, ‘Well let’s get student input first, how do they feel?’” Houghton said. “Everyone has their own idea of what they would like to see increased in the fees and for their own specific reasons. They agreed to wait until we have that data to sort through.”
While non-freshman students in Arts and Sciences may not receive a direct benefit from the new full-time advising program yet, it does reduce the load on faculty advisors and allow them to focus more on their upper-class students. Cindy Price Schultz, chair of the Department of Communication and Journalism, said that faculty fulfilling such a double duty has occasionally resulted in undesirable circumstances for students.
“A lot of our faculty members really enjoy advising. I enjoy advising. I like finding out what’s going on with students and helping them navigate some classes that might lead them towards some specific career in our area. Other people are not as enthusiastic about it,” Schultz said. “In other departments I’ve actually heard people pretty much intentionally be bad at advising so people don’t want to go to them, and then they go to other people.”
Schultz said students can sometimes be frustrated with the need to meet with an advisor before being able to access registration, but advisors have an up-close perspective of situations that could affect which courses may not be available in a given term. Schultz has also seen students overlook important details that she’s ready and able to provide to them.
“I had a student who wrote me and said, ‘In my (internship) it would have been so much easier if I could have had an advertising class in our department,’” Schultz said. “I teach the advertising class! So I know for sure – every year we have it, and she wasn’t in it.”
Once ASUW student officials form a recommendation based on the survey results, the advising council will continue with settling on the next step for dedicated advising fees.
Lots of costs for students keep climbing on upward, and it seems like the only thing UW has to show for it is a skyline of buildings that also seems to be just climbing on upward...
