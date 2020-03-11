In an email sent to University of Wyoming employees and students Wednesday evening, UW Acting President Neil Theobald asked members of the campus community to self-quarantine for 14 days after traveling to any areas where a “state of emergency” has been declared.
As of Wednesday evening, that already includes almost half the country, including Colorado, Utah, Illinois, Arizona, New York, California, Washington, Florida, Oregon, Maryland, North Carolina, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Ohio and Kentucky.
Theobald’s request comes amid the spread of novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, more commonly known as COVID-19.
Theobald called a meeting of the COVID-19 task force for 8 a.m. Thursday. He indicated he "will send a follow-up campus email as soon as we conclude our meeting."
UW had about 3,000 students from states where a state of emergency has been declared in Fall 2018, the most recent semester for which UW has “state of origin” data available on its website.
Despite Theobald’s request for self-quarantines, he said “overall UW operations” are not currently planned to change and spring semester is still planned to continue as scheduled after next week’s spring break.
“Any changes to the current status that might occur during spring break will be communicated before the resumption of classes March 23,” Theobald said. “Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to re-evaluate spring break plans so as to avoid potential exposure to the virus or to limit the likelihood of exposing older people, and those of any age who have compromised immune systems.”
Beginning last week, UW asked faculty to make plans for the possibility of all classes going online.
“Students are advised to take with them any materials they might need to resume instruction in an online format,” Theobald said.
UW’s IT services has also scheduled several training to teach employees how to use several pieces of software for “remote work,” like Zoom and Office 365 Remote.
UW has also cancelled several international trips, and Theobald is asking “all departments and campus members to assess the necessity of both international and domestic travel.”
“Faculty and staff members who are apprehensive about job-related travel should not feel compelled to travel,” he said.”
As well as the declarations by various states’ governors, individual cities, including Washington D.C., have also had states of emergency declared.
There are no known cases in Laramie of COVID-19.
