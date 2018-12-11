As a celebration of the arts in Albany County schools, the University of Wyoming Art Museum is hosting a student art exhibition until Saturday.
Part of the museum’s Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees event, which started Dec. 1, the exhibition features artwork from elementary, middle and high school students in Albany County School District No. 1 as well as home-schooled students in Albany County.
Katie Christensen, curator of education and statewide engagement at the Art Museum, said the exhibition is an opportunity to highlight both the teachers in the school district and the administrators that support them.
“As arts get cut across the country, I think it’s a way to also celebrate that the arts are still really supported in Laramie and Albany County,” Christensen said.
The artwork on display is selected by teachers based on different assignments the students completed during the semester. The lower level of the museum highlights the art from Albany County’s elementary schools as well as art from home-schooled students. The student work selected by the middle school art teachers is on display at the Wyoming Gallery, and the high school artwork is featured in the Pat Guthrie Teaching Gallery.
Heather Bender, master teacher at the UW Art Museum, said each teacher has a different method for selecting which pieces to highlight.
“They have their own strategic way of doing that so they’re spreading it out,” Bender said. “It’s not just one grade all the time.”
Christensen added the Art Museum coordinated with teachers — especially at the middle and high school level — on different projects and rubrics. She said the middle school teachers selected student work that scored well on the rubrics for a series of eight projects, including self-portraits and still life.
At Laramie High School, Christensen said the Art Museum was working with students on college and career readiness.
“We sent our preparators — who hang the work at the museum — to work with the teachers to select that work together,” Christensen said. “They were using multiple criteria about elements and principles of design, including some things that they saw as worthy of being hung in a museum in the future.”
The art is not holiday themed, despite being showcased as part of the Art Museum’s holiday events. Christensen said they allow the teachers to choose their own media, themes, historical periods and techniques to use to coincide with their own curriculum and collaborations with other teachers.
“If you look at the work and some of the descriptors, you can see the connections across all different content areas,” Bender said. “It shows how the arts help students grapple with context and content in the sciences, math, social studies and language arts.”
Christensen said the goal of the exhibition is not only to showcase student art, but to highlight the relationship between the Art Museum and the teachers in the county.
“We provide professional development opportunities for the teachers,” Christensen said. “Most of them are bringing in classes throughout the year, so it’s highlighting that partnership as well.”
Although Bender sees many of the students through art programs at the Art Museum in collaboration with the different schools, she said it’s fun to see the students’ families at the exhibition and the impact the art has had on them. She said it’s a reminder to continue providing “opportunities that will enrich what the schools are providing.”
Christensen said the exhibition is also a way to highlight the diversity in the county, both in the variety of ways to approach teaching and creating art, as well as in the students themselves.
“I think it’s really meaningful for them, because there’s this idea that art is for the elite,” Christensen said. “This [exhibition] can demonstrate that art is for all, which is one of the models that we have internally at the museum.”
The art is displayed for two weeks, and Christensen said it’s so students with family members in town can show off their work.
“I think it’s important to come and really look at all of the youth artwork and see the connections that they’re making in their world through teacher-driven assignments,” Christensen said. “It’s pretty amazing.”
