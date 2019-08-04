The University of Wyoming’s Board of Trustees approved a landscaping plan for Lewis Street, the once northern boundary of campus that’s planned to be incorporated into a pedestrian area of campus.
A design approved at the trustees’ July meeting would radically transform the road into a wooded corridor with a winding walking path traversing the south side of UW’s three new STEM buildings.
The trustees are also asking the Legislature in 2020 to appropriate $5 million for the university to continue acquiring property north of Lewis Street.
The Lewis Street area tends to be one of the windiest areas of campus, and administrators are hoping the redesign of the corridor will significantly reduce the wind chill of the street in winter months.
“It’s just not very inviting right now — it even messes up my hair some of the time,” joked Trustee Mel Baldwin, who’s bald.
The university is also hoping to even the slopes of the corridor so the slope never exceeds 5%.
Trustee John McKinley said at the board’s July meeting that landscaping designs were completed for the entire corridor at one time, rather than an individual plan for each new building, to allow “the university to do this landscaping and planing in one big section instead of having to tear it up multiple times.”
The landscaping design was created from the work of an Exterior Design Advisory Committee, a committee that’s required for all new major construction projects on campus.
“They spent a tremendous amount of time doing this work,” McKinley said.
While the designs have been approved, the trustees have yet to appropriate funding for bringing the designs to fruition.
Baldwin told his fellow trustees in July they’ll also need to plan for the maintenance costs that will come with the elaborate landscaping.
“We’re going to have the maintenance and support staff to keep it up and looking nice,” he said. “It’s not just going to be the cost of the initial construction and preparation. We’ve got to remember to have a maintenance aspect in the budget to take care of this.”
Trustee Kermit Brown said Greg Brown, the botany professor who’s currently leading the Science Initiative, will also lead a “plant committee” to determine what plants will adorn the transformed street.
“Greg Brown has been very emphatic about what sort of flora and fauna ought to go in this corridor,” Kermit Brown said. “There’s some real criticism right now about the trees that were planted on the Harney Street overpass. There’s some Australian pines in there and they just couldn’t wait to die. They’re just going down like dominoes. … There are some really exotic trees that will flourish in Laramie and there’s some things like Australian pines that are just a waste of time.”
The design approved in July runs only from Ninth Street to 13th Street.
Designs have also been generated for the area surrounding Lewis Street from 13th Street to 15th Street.
However, those design haven’t been approved because UW still doesn’t own all the land along that section of Lewis.
Trustee John McKinley said those designs are also “speculative because we don’t know where housing’s going to be.”
Pete Gardiner, who owns a house on the north side of Lewis, has said he’ll never sell his house to UW.
UW officials haven’t said whether they’ll pursue eminent domain to acquire his property, but they nearly used the process to acquire the land where the Science Initiative building will be constructed.
One property owner only agreed to sell their property after Vice President for Administration Bill Mai sent a letter in February 2018 suggesting eminent domain was imminent.
“Pursuant to the requirements of Wyoming (law concerning eminent domain), this letter serves as notice that the university intends to consider the location of your property for the proposed construction of the project, while taking into account the public interest and necessity of the project,” Mai wrote in the letter..
Kermit Brown said that UW needs to start considering moving farther north.
“It may not be very long until something’s going to have to go across Bradley (Street), because right now, we’ve run out of room on Lewis Street,” Kermit Brown said.
UW currently owns 3 of the 21 parcels of land north of Bradley between 11th and 13th streets.
In February, the trustees approved the purchase of another property north of Bradley Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.