A fatal crash occurred on Interstate 80 east of Laramie on Saturday morning.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck said the wreck, which occurred around 9:23 a.m., played a key role in the closure on I-80 from Laramie to Cheyenne.
As traffic was building up in Laramie, Beck said the situation also caused an eastbound closure from Rawlins.
The four-vehicle collision occurred when a Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on I-80.
The Freightliner had stopped in the roadway due to other traffic stopping ahead, according to a WHP press release. A 2018 Hyundai Kona had stopped behind the Freightliner. The driver of a second Freightliner tractor-trailer failed to negotiate the stopped traffic and collided with the stopped Hyundai, pushing it into the rear of the first Freightliner. Shortly after this collision, a third Freightliner tractor-trailer collided with the second Freightliner.
The driver of the Hyundai was identified as 48-year-old Salt Lake City, Utah, resident Brook N. Williams. Williams was wearing his seatbelt but succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
The passenger in the Hyundai has been identified as 47-year-old Salt Lake City, Utah resident Melanie Williams. She was wearing her seatbelt and transported to Ivinson Memorial Hospital for her injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the first Freightliner has been identified as 34-year-old Sacramento, California, resident Talwinder Singh. Singh was wearing his seatbelt and did not sustain injuries in the crash.
The driver of the second Freightliner has been identified as 38-year-old Florida resident Noslen Castillo. Castillo was wearing his seatbelt and did not sustain injuries in the crash. The passenger in the second Freightliner also did not sustain any injuries.
The driver of the third Freightliner has been identified as 64-year-old Romeoville, Illinois resident Taseusz Potkaj. Potkaj was wearing his seatbelt and did not sustain any injuries. The passenger was not injured in the crash.
Speeding too fast for the winter road conditions are being investigated on the part of Castillo and Potkaj as a contributing factor to the crash. The road conditions were slick with black ice and blowing snow. There was little to no visibility at the time of the crash.
This is the 28{sup}th{/sup} fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2019 compared to 12 in 2018, 14 in 2017, and 10 in 2016 to date.
