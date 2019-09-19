A Utah man is dead after a crash that occurred early Thursday south of Laramie.
Paul Gilbert, 49, of Lindon, Utah, was driving his 2002 Chevrolet Silverado on U.S. Highway 287 near milepost 423 when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve. The vehicle exited the left side of the roadway before the driver over-corrected and rolled.
Gilbert succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing his seatbelt. Driver fatigue is being investigated as a cause, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
It was the 118th fatality this year on Wyoming’s highways. At this time in 2018, there had been 81 highway fatalities of the 111 that occurred total. There were 108 fatalities at this time in 2017 compared to 123 for the entire year.
Compared to last year, Sgt. Kyle McKay of the Wyoming Highway Patrol said there are fewer accidents with more fatalities in 2019.
McKay said it’s hard to attribute why 2019 is seeing more fatalities on the state’s highways than the previous year.
“We’ve had a wide range of reasons why crashes occurred,” he said, “whether that’s distracted driving, lane departure, driver fatigue or impaired driving. Lack of seatbelt use is a serious factor in folks being serious injured or killed after the crash.”
Motorists are being encouraged to plan for ample driving time and to take precautions that could prevent a dangerous crash.
“Take a little extra time, give yourself a little extra time when traveling to your destination,” McKay said. “Make sure you’re always buckled up and never drive fatigued. If you’re sleepy or tired, pull over to a safe area to get some sleep before moving on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.