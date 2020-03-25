Stitches Acute Care Center has seen the first positive result for the novel coronavirus, commonly called COVID-19, in Laramie, according to a Facebook post from the urgent care clinic early Wednesday afternoon.
The post indicated the clinic had reported the positive result to the Wyoming Department of Health. Agency spokeswoman Kim Deti told Boomerang in an email that adding positive cases to the state’s official count is sometimes “a little different” when the results come from a private sector lab.
The statewide count sat at 41 Wednesday morning, according to the Department of Health website. Those positive cases include three in Carbon County, Albany County’s neighbor to the west, and 11 in Laramie County, its neighbor to the east. The highest number of cases is 13 in Fremont County, where some of the early positive results were reported.
This report will be updated as more information is available.
