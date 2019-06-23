The United Presbyterian Church choir has been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City next fall as part of an ensemble of singers from around the country.
The performance is scheduled for Nov. 17 in the Isaac Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall, a concert hall in Midtown Manhattan that’s considered one of the most prestigious venues in the world.
Singers will be performing “Christmas Dreams” by composers Joseph Martin and Heather Sorenson. Martin will direct the performance and Sorenson will accompany on piano.
The Laramie choir was invited to submit an audition tape to an organization called Distinguished Concerts International New York, which produces concerts at iconic venues. After the choir was selected, Lorinda O’Hashi, director of music ministry at the church, said she still couldn’t believe the opportunity.
“It’s disbelief when you get something like that,” she said. “A small choir in Laramie, Wyoming, doesn’t get an invitation every day to single in Carnegie Hall.”
She estimated the United Presbyterian singers would join a group of a couple hundred other singers, plus a full orchestra. The singers will meet a few days ahead of the performance for several intensive rehearsal sessions.
The volunteer choir has about a dozen members. They’re scheduled to sing during the church’s 9:30 a.m. Sunday service through the end of June before taking a break for the summer and resuming in September.
O’Hashi, who has been the choir director for the last 12 years, said she has a talented group of singers, most of whom have some sort of musical background.
“They’ve all been musicians in some aspect of their life, whether instrumental or vocal,” she said. “They call can read music, and they all have pretty good ears.
The choir includes members of all ages, from college students to retirees. During weekly rehearsals, they practice from a wide selection of pieces
Choir member Wayne Karberg said he didn’t bring a lot of musical experience to the choir, but he has learned a lot since joining.
“Her choir is a lot of fun,” he said of O’Hashi.
Karberg said he was excited about the opportunity to sing in New York City.
“Anywhere you’ve got to take a taxi to get to the concert hall, that’s a big deal,” he said.
The choir is planning several fundraisers in advance of the trip, including a garage sale at the church, 215 S. 11th St., on Aug. 9-10.
“It’s going to be huge,” Karberg said.
After returning from New York, O’Hashi said she’s planning to have the choir perform the cantata at the church during the Advent season.
For all the singers, O’Hashi said, the invitation is a special opportunity.
“How many people do you know who have gotten an invitation to perform in Carnegie Hall? You can mention Carnegie Hall to anybody in the whole wide world and they’ll know what it is,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.