Laramie’s UniWyo Federal Credit Union was recently named Best-In-State Credit Union in Wyoming by Forbes and a statistics company, Statista.
“I think we felt really honored because we hope that we make a positive difference in people’s lives, so it felt very good to be able to have this recognition,” said Mindy Uitterdyk, vice president of marketing at UniWyo.
In its second year of the nationwide rankings, Forbes names the best credit union, sometimes multiple, in each state based on results from an independent survey of the credit unions’ own members.
“That makes it more special,” Uitterdyk said.
More than 25,500 U.S. citizens were interviewed about their credit unions for the rankings, with the sample sizes varying according to the state’s respective population. The survey takers rated the financial institutions based on five metrics: trust, financial advice, terms and conditions, branch services and digital services.
“Really trying to stay abreast on what the newest and greatest things are probably helps quite a bit when ranking these different categories,” Uitterdyk said.
Uitterdyk cited the credit union’s “robust mobile app,” banking services and low-cost options as some of the highlights in the different categories. The biggest thing she noted, though, was the credit union’s goal to feel like a member of the family.
“We really strive to offer products and services and advice that are best tailored to each person’s unique needs and goals in their lives,” Uitterdyk said.
The credit union is also part of a branch sharing program, where UniWyo members can access their accounts for free from more than 6,000 different credit unions across the country.
“We tend to keep some of those members because of that shared branching that you can still access, and then so much you can do online and over the phone,” Uitterdyk said.
Only credit unions with branches in less than 15 states were eligible for the ranking. In total, 186 credit unions nationwide were awarded Best-In-State Credit Union, but UniWyo was the sole winner in Wyoming.
Uitterdyk added UniWyo celebrated the award with a party for staff, feeling “honored to be selected” by its members.
“We were super excited,” she said. “We’re really passionate about helping our membership.”
The Laramie credit union plans to open a new location in Cheyenne later this year.
